Baldy Mountain Resort extending ski and snowboard season

Baldy Mountain Resort announced they are extending the season for one extra weekend so everyone can enjoy the season and snow conditions they have been experiencing. In a release the resort says it has had one of the largest bases Baldy has ever seen, urrently sitting at 220 cm with over 400 cm of snow this season.

The resort's BONUS weekend is going to end with its SLUSHCUP event on April 9th. Entry fee will be $15 per rider and starts at 1PM. $10 off regular day rate lift tickets will be offered for April 7,8 and 9th with the Eagle Chair and Magic Carpet lifts in operation with Sugarlump closed for the season.

Rentals will be available.

Snow School will not be in operation.

Food services (licensed) from 11am-5pm daily.

This final weekend the resort is also offering its frozen early bird rate from last season. Buy before the final weekend and ski the last weekend on next year's season pass and get a free entry into the SLUSHCUP. Adult frozen rates are $570.