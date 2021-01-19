Can you imagine working at a grocery store, opening a package of fruit only to find bricks of cocaine side?

It happened - two years ago - right here in Kelowna.

"They came in banana boxes with bananas on top. They looked like a regular shipment. When these workers at these grocery stores started to unpack these shipments, they found bricks of cocaine instead of bananas like they were expecting".

Corporal Jocelyn Noseworthy told AM 1150 News an international investigation has wrapped up after the incident was first reported in February 2019.

The 21 kilogram bricks of cocaine, valued in the millions of dollars, came from Columbia but were not earmarked for delivery here in the Okanagan.

"It is a great find. It didn't lead to charges because we weren't able to tie it to a local distribution centre or who was expected to pick it up, but it certainly is an idea of some of the stuff that is happening that most of us never see," Noseworthy added.

The RCMP say it would have produced over 800 thousand doses of crack cocaine into the Canadian illicit drug market.