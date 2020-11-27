Barbeque fire on Gordon drive

At approximately 10:00 am the Kelowna Fire Department dispatch center received multiple 911 calls reporting a balcony on fire at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Gordon Drive.

First arriving Officer confirmed visible flames and smoke were showing from a first floor corner unit balcony.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire.

The fire was the result of a barbecue. The fire did cause damage to the deck and its contents. Smoke and water entered the interior of the residence as the patio door smashed from the heat.

The unit will be uninhabitable until restoration work is performed. The occupants of the unit were not home at the time of the fire. Fire fighters remove two dogs from the home. All occupants and pets will be in the care of Emergency Support Services.

A male civilian received cuts to his hand and was treated at the scene, as a result of trying to access the dogs. KFD responded with four Engines, Ladder truck, and Command vehicle with 18 personnel.