Baron Road Closure Begins Monday

Beginning Monday, May 2 and continuing until Sunday, May 15, Baron Road will be closed between Dilworth Drive and Underhill Street.

Metric Civil Contractors’ crews are constructing two right-turn lanes, one from Dilworth northbound onto Baron and the other from Baron onto Dilworth northbound. Further improvements include new sidewalks and utility upgrades along the intersection.

Work will occur seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Detours and signage will be in place during construction.

Residents are encouraged to plan their trips and give themselves extra time to get to their destinations. Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to map your commute.