Barricaded man taken into custody by Oliver Police after alleged assault

A man has been arrested after a police incident in Oliver.

On February 20, 2023 at 9:00 p.m., the Oliver RCMP responded to a call of a domestic assault at a residence in the 5800 block of Main Street. Although the victim was able to safely depart the residence, a 47 year old man barricaded himself inside, had access to firearms and threatened to harm himself or anyone that came to the door.

The Southeast District RCMP Critical Incident Response Team accompanied by a crisis negotiator attended to assist. Through the utilization of distraction devices and the negotiator, at 2:30 a.m., the man exited the residence and was safely taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and the man faces potential assault charges as well as firearms offence charges.