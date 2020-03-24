Bars/restaurants obeying orders

It appears Kelowna bars and restaurants are complying with orders to end dine-in services with the spread of COVID-19.

"Right now we have seen a couple of incidents where some of our local establishments haven't quite understood what the messaging was to them or what their responsibilities were. So far we have spoken to the people in charge of those establishments and afterwards they have been very compliant and we hope it stays that way".

Constable Jocelyn Noseworthy says patrols around the city shows a greater understanding from the public about social distancing.

"We are all in this together. We are not trying to make life harder. We need to obey the rules and be safe for our neighbours and ourselves", Noseworthy added.