Bartley Road Construction

Beginning next week, traffic pattern changes will go into effect on Bartley Road for installation of underground utilities as part of road and active transportation upgrades in the Shannon Lake Corridor.

From Tuesday, Aug. 2 to Friday, Aug. 5, a single-lane alternating traffic pattern is scheduled to be in place on Bartley Road from the roundabout to Byland Road.

Motorists should drive with caution, follow all posted speed limits and expect delays when travelling through the work area.