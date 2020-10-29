Battling cancer during a pandemic.

That's the reality a Kelowna couple is dealing with right now.

Stu Evans wife - Lori - both long time employees with the City of Kelowna, was diagnosed with Leukemia back in February.

"In eight months I have spent approximately 32 thousand dollars on rent in Vancouver because we have had fully furnished, clean places. The hospital says you have to be within 20 minutes of the hospital in case something goes wrong."

Evans is hoping she can be released from hospital November 16th. The couple will then travel back to Kelowna, where Stu will celebrate his 50th birthday, with his most precious gift - his wife.

Evans says with he compromised immune system, he is urging everyone to wear a mask.

"It is not just them they need to think about. If you don't want to wear a mask, that is your choice. It isn't just about them but the rest of the people that they are around," Evans added.

A GOFUNDME page has been set up to help with expenses.