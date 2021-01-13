BC acquires land for 16 provincial parks, two protected areas

The B.C government has acquired 650 hectares of land they plan to turn into 16 provincial parks and two protected areas.

The Ministry of Environment says multiple steps still need to be taken including consultation with Indigenous nations and local governments as well as finalizing legalities.

It says the move is a push to protect ecologically sensitive areas, enhance outdoor recreation and provide habitat to a number of species for generations to come.

The newly acquired land is valued at more than $9.7 million.

During the last three years, 883 hectares of land has been dedicated as parks and protected areas across the province.