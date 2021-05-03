iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
15°C
Instagram

BC Adds 15 COVID-19 Deaths Over Weekend

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces another five deaths from the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

British Columbia identified another 2,174 cases of COVID-19 and suffered 15 related deaths over the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said one of the latest fatalities involved someone between the ages of 50 and 59, but the rest involved seniors who were over the age of 70. Most of the deaths took place in hospitals.

"As always, our condolences and our thoughts are with the families who have lost a loved one over this past weekend," Henry said. "We know how challenging it is to mourn during these continuing difficult times."

B.C. has now recorded a total of 131,656 cases of COVID-19 and 1,596 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

 

with files from CTV News

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175