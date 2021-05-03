BC Adds 15 COVID-19 Deaths Over Weekend

British Columbia identified another 2,174 cases of COVID-19 and suffered 15 related deaths over the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said one of the latest fatalities involved someone between the ages of 50 and 59, but the rest involved seniors who were over the age of 70. Most of the deaths took place in hospitals.

"As always, our condolences and our thoughts are with the families who have lost a loved one over this past weekend," Henry said. "We know how challenging it is to mourn during these continuing difficult times."

B.C. has now recorded a total of 131,656 cases of COVID-19 and 1,596 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

with files from CTV News