BC Announces New COVID-19 Outbreak at Health Care Facility

Press release from the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Provincial Health Officer on May 20, 2020:

Joint statement on B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we have 21 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,467 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 317 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,001 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 43 individuals are hospitalized, 10 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 885 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,214 in the Fraser Health region, 126 in the Island Health region, 182 in the Interior Health region and 60 in the Northern Health region.

"We are saddened to report three new COVID-19 related deaths: one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and two in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 149 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to the family, friends and caregivers of these individuals, as well as to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has been one new health-care outbreak at The Cedars in Mission assisted-living facility. Both outbreaks at Ridge Meadows Hospital have now been declared over. In total, 15 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care units have active outbreaks.

"Public health teams continue to provide support for community outbreaks at the Oppenheimer Group, those in the poultry sector, at the Mission Institution and with those connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

"Every step in BC's Restart Plan has been given careful thought and consideration to ensure the health and safety of British Columbians comes first.

"Our 'new normal' is different from the way we have done things before, but we can reopen our schools and our businesses, and increase our connections in a way that is safe for everyone.

"Today, the federal government spoke to the use of non-medical masks or cloth face coverings in public settings. When it is difficult to keep a safe physical distance for an extended period of time - for example, when you are on transit - this is a good way for you to protect those around you.

"We have to remember that face coverings keep our droplets in and don't prevent transmission from others. The best ways for us to stay safe is to wash our hands, maintain a safe physical distance from others and keep our 'rules' for social interactions top of mind.

"The provincewide Your story, our future survey is an opportunity to share your personal experience with COVID-19 so far. Take a few minutes to join the 286,000 British Columbians who have already completed the survey, or help someone else to do the same.

"The information you share is incredibly important and so is ensuring your confidentiality and data security. The survey has stringent security and privacy measures built in to make sure you can provide your input with the assurance of the security we all expect and need. If you have any questions about the survey, please send them to: covid19.speak@bccdc.ca (mailto:covid19.speak@bccdc.ca)

"Our individual circumstances are unique, but the actions we can take to protect each other and ourselves are the same. We have made great strides to flatten our curve and we must continue to work together to keep it there."