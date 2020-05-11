BC Business Council Pres. Says 15-24 Experiencing Most Job Loss

Ken Peacock, president of the Business Council of BC, said on AM 1150’s Early Edition that people aged 15 to 24 have been hardest hit with job loss because of COVID-19.

“If you go all the way back to ‘76, 1976, where we currently sit for that 15 to 24 age cohort is not even on record. So, it's lower than 1976. And if I had to take a guess I think we are back at employment levels from maybe even the mid ‘60s perhaps.”

Peacock believes recovery will be a slow process and not everyone will be returning to work when the pandemic ends.