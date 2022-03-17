BC campers, start making reservations this Monday

In 2021, more than 350,000 reservations were made for BC Parks campgrounds, which is the most on record.

Camping enthusiasts can now try out the improved BC Parks reservation service before it opens for bookings on March 21.

The new online reservation service, camping.bcparks.ca, is part of a broader redesign of BC Parks' digital services to improve the park experience from computer to campground. People can now visit the site to create user accounts and save booking preferences to prepare for their upcoming camping excursions.

"As more people explore British Columbia's spectacular outdoors, we are improving the online services they rely on to plan their visits to BC Parks," said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

When the new reservation service opens on March 21st at 7 a.m. (Pacific time), people will be able to reserve a campsite up to two months before their desired arrival date at most campgrounds.

Reservations for group campsites open March 24th.