BC Championship Success for Kelowna Trampoline Athletes

The Okanagan Gymnastics trampoline team has returned from BC Championships - their first inperson competition in over 2 years.

The competition took place March 25-27, 2022 in Surrey. This was the final Team BC Qualifier for Western Canada Cup for our Level 3-4 athletes.

Our team returned home with 7 gold medals, 4 silver medals and 3 bronze medals.

Brayden Renou earned a gold medal on every event – trampoline, tumbling and double mini trampoline – in the L4 14U category. Renou also placed second in the Provincial All Around.

Jacob Kochylema also had a golden weekend, placing first in L5 17+ double mini trampoline. Kochylema and his synchro partner, Travis Andersen also placed first in the L5 category.

Another gold medal winner was Maeve Pither Byrne, who placed first in L2 13+ double mini trampoline.

Ethan Scott received a gold medal on trampoline and a silver medal on double mini trampoline in the L6 15-16 category.

Kayley Gawley earned a silver medal in L2 13+ tumbling and a silver medal with her synchro partner Claudia Clark in the L4 category. Gawley also placed third in the Provincial All Around.

Seija Bishop received a silver medal and a bronze medal on trampoline and double mini trampoline respectively, both in the L5 17+ category. Jordon Hevesy had a bronze medal performance on double mini trampoline in the L4 15+ category.

Also earning a bronze medal was Paige Porcellato on trampoline in the L4 14U category.