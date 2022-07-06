BC Cherries are Looking More than Okay

BC cherries are finally showing up at roadside stands and grocery stores.

The harvest is late because of the weather but orchardists are still hoping for a decent and delicious crop.

Cherry Growers Association president Sukhpaul Bal:

"We definitely like to hang them on the tree a bit longer. That increases the sugar and the flavour profile. The beautiful cool nights that we usually have, that really helps with that. We're going to have some excellent cherries. I think people are going to be really happy. I encourge them to get out to local markets and fruit stands. That's where you're going to get the best quality."

Bal says the harvest in the Central Okanagan is several weeks behind normal.

"If we can get the crop that's out there into a box and into the market, I'm hoping for a really nice season coming from what we thought was going to be a tough season with the cold weather. There is a chance we can get out of this with some good results."

Bal says orchardists are brining in pickers from Mexico and the Caribbean. They've even seen the return of a few, young backpackers from Quebec looking for some work in the orchards.