BC Closing in on 1,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 617 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 56,632 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 6,118 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 358 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 75 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Currently, 8,755 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 48,205 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Since we last reported, we have had 139 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 320 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 27 in the Island Health region, 81 in the Interior Health region, 49 in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

"To date, 46,259 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia. Our focus is to ensure we safely deliver the vaccines as quickly as possible to communities across the province, using all available supply.

"There have been 18 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 988 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have had no new health-care facility outbreaks, and the outbreaks at Amenida Senior Community, North Peace Seniors Housing, Rotary Manor, Royal Arch Masonic Home and Tabor Home are over.

"Long-term care outbreaks have been at the forefront of our minds and our hearts since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each day, more of our seniors and Elders who live in these homes, as well as the people who care for them, are protected with the vaccine.

"As new COVID-19 cases continue to emerge in communities throughout the province, we must all recommit to our efforts to slow down transmission.

"We can only do this through our collective commitment to stay local, only spend time with our immediate household outside of work or school, to respect one another by giving others the space to stay safe and ensuring we are wearing our masks in all indoor, public spaces.

"The provincial health officer's orders on all gatherings and events will continue through to Feb. 5, 2021, at midnight. In addition to these orders, we also strongly recommend everyone limit their travel between communities and outside of the province unless it is absolutely essential for work or medical care.

"Most British Columbians have been doing their part, and we know it is frustrating when a few people put so many others at risk. Despite this, it is important to know your sustained efforts are saving lives. It will get us that much closer to the days without COVID-19.

"We all want our efforts to count and have an impact that will last. We will get through this and things will get better. Show your friends and neighbours they can count on you to make the right choices, every day, and together we will see brighter days once again."