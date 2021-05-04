BC Conducting Emergency Alert Test Wednesday

Don't be alarmed if you get an emergency alert on your cellphone this week, the province is advising, officials are planning a test.

In a news release Monday, Emergency Management BC said alerts are expected to go out at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.

The message cellphone users may see at that time are part of a test of the province's wireless alerting system, as part of the national Alert Ready system.

It's a biannual test of the system that launched more than four years ago. The tests are meant to assess how ready the system is in the event of an actual emergency.

Those behind the testing say it will also identify any adjustments that need to be made.

The alert will also be broadcast on radio and TV stations.

These messages will read, "This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required."

To receive the alert, your mobile phone must be connected to an LTE cellular network, turned on, and not in "do not disturb" or "airplane" mode.

It must have up-to-date software. Here's more on compatibility from Alert Ready. www.alertready.ca

While there's nothing those who receive the message are required to do, they can choose to participate in an online survey from Public Emergency Alerting Services Inc.

The survey is available in English and French.

with files from CTV News