BC Coroner Investigating Death near Queensway Bus Loop

One man has been found deceased in the 1400-block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna, BC.

At 10:50 p.m. on December 28, 2021 City of Kelowna Bylaw Officers conducted a well-being check on a group of homeless individuals in the 1400-block of Pandosy Street, near the Queensway Bus Loop. The officers located a 34-year-old man who was unresponsive. They immediately began life-saving measures on the man by administering CPR as well as naloxone. EHS transported the male to Kelowna General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. The cause of death is not yet known but is not considered suspicious.

In the past week, our frontline officers as well as officers from our Community Safety Unit (CSU) and our partners in Bylaw Services, have been conducting well-being checks for those who are out in the cold. This includes finding shelter beds, assisting in the coordination of transportation to shelters and providing warm clothing.

“Officers within our CSU get to know our marginalized clients who are living on the streets and they are deeply saddened with this loss,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.”

The investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.