BC Coroners called to investigate pair of deaths in Oliver
The Oliver RCMP along with the BC Coroner’s Service investigating two-person death.
On October 1st, 2022, at around 9:00 a.m., Oliver RCMP attended to a call where they found two people deceased inside a travel trailer parked on a rural property near Secrest Hill Road.
The RCMP’s General Investigations Unit, Forensic Identification Services along with the BC Coroner’s Service are participating in the investigation.
The investigation is on-going, and an update may be provided when further details can be released.
