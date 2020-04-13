BC COVID 19 Update - April 13

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are providing case updates for two 24-hour reporting periods: April 11 to 12, and April 12 through to midday today.

"In the first reporting period through April 12, we had 25 new cases, for a total of 1,470 cases in British Columbia.

"In the last 24 hours, we have had a further 20 new cases, for a total of 1,490 cases in British Columbia.

"This represents 45 new cases since we reported on Saturday.

"Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19: 650 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 591 are in the Fraser Health region, 87 are in the Island Health region, 136 are in the Interior Health region and 26 are in the Northern Health region.

"We are saddened to report 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, four in the first reporting period and seven since yesterday, for a total of 69 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones.

"There have been no new long-term care outbreaks. The 20 remaining affected long-term care and assisted-living facilities have a combined 256 cases of COVID-19.

"The BC Centre for Disease Control has joined Fraser Health teams to provide ongoing support for the outbreak in the Mission Institution, a federal correctional centre. The focus is to protect the B.C. public and support efforts to contain transmission within the facility. Federal officials have confirmed 35 cases of COVID-19. Eight people associated with the Mission facility have been hospitalized. These numbers are included in B.C.'s overall case count.

"To date, 926 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and no longer require isolation.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 137 individuals are hospitalized and 58 of those are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Today marks the 50th time since the start of the outbreak that we have held a briefing to update British Columbian's on B.C.'s COVID-19 response. We stand together with you and will continue to provide you with daily updates until these briefings are no longer necessary.

"We are proud to have seen countless examples this long weekend of British Columbians doing the right thing and doing their part - staying home and away from each other - to protect everyone in our province.

"Enhanced border control support measures for travellers returning to British Columbia have been fully activated to ensure everyone is able to fulfill the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days. As of today, 1,701 travellers have been screened. Of those, 13 travellers have been provided accommodation to self-isolate and a further 207 have been contacted for followup support.

"British Columbians wishing to donate supplies or offer services are encouraged to use the BC Supply Hub. All donations are closely checked to ensure personal protection equipment for health-care meets medical specifications."

BACKGROUNDER

Assisted living, long-term care homes, seniors' rental buildings with past or ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks

Vancouver Coastal Health region:

* Lynn Valley long-term care facility

* Hollyburn long-term care facility

* Haro Park long-term care facility

* Windermere Care Centre long-term care facility

* Royal Arch Masonic Home long-term care facility

* Berkley Care Centre long-term care facility

* Broadway Pentecostal Lodge long-term care facility

* Central City Lodge

* Amica, Edgemont

The following outbreaks have been declared over:

* German Canadian House long-term care facility

* Little Mountain long-term care facility

* Inglewood Lodge long-term care facility

* Villa Cathay long-term care facility

Fraser Health:

* Delta View long-term care facility

* Dufferin Care Centre (Coquitlam)

* Evergreen Heights (assisted living)

* The Harrison at Elim Village long-term care facility

* Langley Gardens long-term care facility

* Shaughnessy Care Centre long-term care facility

* Amica Retirement Home long-term care facility

* Langley Lodge long-term care facility

* Swedish Canadian Manor (assisted living)

* Cedarbrook Chateau (independent living)

* Worthington Pavilion - rehabilitation residence