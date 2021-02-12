BC Division waits

Junior hockey fans can rejoice again in Saskatchewan.

Western Hockey League games will be played in Regina.

The provincial capital has been approved as a hub centre for eastern division clubs from Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

They will open its season March 12th.

Now only the BC Division is waiting to hear if Doctor Bonnie Henry gives them the go-ahead.

Alberta and Washington State have also been given the green light to play.

Meantime, the Kelowna Rockets may not be playing, but that hasn't stopped them from making news off the ice.

Seventeen year-old Scott Cousins has signed a standard player agreement for the 2021-22 campaign.

Cousins had 57 points in 28 games with the Cariboo Cougars a season ago.