BC Education Minister visits Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Public Schools Board of Education welcomed the Honourable Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Childcare for the Province of BC, to Central Okanagan Public Schools Tuesday (May 16, 2023).

The Minister joined trustees and senior administration on a tour of the École H.S. Grenda Middle School and a soon-to-open childcare centre at Black Mountain Elementary. The visit was an opportunity for District officials to discuss the future of childcare in the Central Okanagan, as well as advocate for the capital funding needs of our rapidly growing school district.

“We are grateful to Minister Singh for taking the time to visit our District, meet some of our amazing staff and students, and see the spaces that serve our growing community,” said Lee-Ann Tiede, Chairperson for the Board of Education. “The Board was excited to discuss the many opportunities to better serve families and advocate for our high-priority capital projects.”