BC Expands $10 A Day Child Care in Thompson-Okanagan

More parents in the Thompson-Okanagan will see dramatic savings as six child care sites are welcomed into the $10 a Day child care program.

At these sites, families will pay no more than $200 per month per child for full-time enrolment during regular business hours.

"The difference affordable child care can make for a family is incredible," said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. "I'm excited that our government is offering these spaces to more and more parents throughout the Thompson-Okanagan. We all want our children to have a good foundational start, and this allows parents, especially women, to rejoin the workforce in greater numbers and support our economic prosperity."

In Budget 2021, the Province committed to expanding the number of $10 a Day spaces in B.C. by converting 3,750 licensed child care spaces into low-cost spaces for families. The 309 new $10 a Day spaces in the Thompson-Okanagan are part of this commitment.

"I know there couldn't be a better time for families to hear that their child care centre is becoming a $10 a Day site," said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. "We've heard from families that having access to $10 a Day child care is life changing, and when our ChildCareBC plan is fully implemented, no family will pay more than $10 a day for licensed child care. As we work toward that goal, tens of thousands of parents are already benefiting by saving as much as $1,600 a month on child care. Through Budget 2022, more savings are on the way for all types of child care."

This expansion increases the number of $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces available for families from 2,500 when the program began in 2018 to more than 6,500. By partnering with the Government of Canada through the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces will more than double again to 12,500 by December 2022.

With new federal investments, the average rate of child care will be reduced by 50% from 2019 levels for children five and younger by the end of this year.

Where are the new spaces?

CLEARWATER -

Yellowhead Community Services Society

Riverside Child Care; 28 spaces (14 preschool, 14 school age), non-profit located in municipal/community centre

KAMLOOPS -

Kamloops Christian School Association

Kamloops Christian School Early Learning Centre; 92 spaces (11 infant-toddler, 21 three years old to kindergarten age, 32 preschool, 20 school age, eight multi-age), non-profit located on school grounds

KELOWNA -

YMCA of Okanagan Association

YMCA Child Care at Kelowna Secondary school; 28 spaces (10 infant-toddler, 18 preschool), non-profit located on school grounds

LUMBY -

The Bridge Educational Society

Early Years Centre; 59 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 20 three years old to kindergarten age, 15 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

PENTICTON -

OneSky Community Resources Society

Little Learners Academy; 52 spaces (20 infant-toddler, 16 three years old to kindergarten age, 16 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

YMCA of Okanagan Association

Queens Park YMCA Child Care & Preschool; 50 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 16 three years old to kindergarten age, 10 preschool, 12 school age), non-profit located on school grounds