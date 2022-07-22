BC Ferries Fires CEO

BC Ferries has relieved CEO Mark Collins of his duties.

He has held a number of top executive level positions at the company since April 2004.

He is gone immediately.

Jill Sharland has been appointed Interim President and CEO, effective today.

The company has faced staffing shortages and service disruptions since at least January.

Board Chair Lisa MacPhail says there are no quick fixes to the systemic challenges but the board believes it's time for renewal, fresh ideas and a renewed commitment to higher standards of customer service, safety and affordability.