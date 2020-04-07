BC Ferries to screen passengers for COVID-19

Effective immediately, passengers boarding inland ferries must comply with the following changes:

All inland ferry passengers travelling by vehicle must remain in their vehicles for the duration of the trip.

All passenger amenities aboard the ferry are closed until further notice to limit interaction amongst passengers.

Walk-on passengers, cyclists and motorcyclists must remain inside designated zones while in the terminal and while aboard the ferry.

Walk-on passengers, cyclists and motorcyclists with symptoms of COVID-19 are not permitted aboard the inland ferries.

Signage will be displayed at terminals and on overhead messaging signs via DriveBC and posted through websites and social media.

B.C.'s provincial health officer has ordered all British Columbians to avoid all non-essential travel at this time. Enforcement for failing to abide by these new measures could include monetary penalties.

If travel is essential, check DriveBC as busy sailings may experience higher wait times due to reduced passenger limits.

These new measures are effective Monday, April 6, 2020, until further notice.