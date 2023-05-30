BC Fire Expo to set up in Community Centre parking lot

The BC Fire Expo will attract more than 400 fire chiefs to Penticton this weekend, with an outside display of fire trucks and apparatus setting up within a large portion of the Community Centre parking lot from June 3-5.

The City would like to notify residents that the Community Centre will be open as usual, with additional parking available outside the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The BC Fire Expo is the annual conference and trade show organized by the Fire Chiefs Association of B.C., with inside booths and displays within the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre as well as the outdoor display, showcasing the latest firefighting technology. This event is closed to the public.

For more information about the event, visit bcfireexpo.ca. For more details about the Community Centre, visit penticton.ca/community-centre