BC Highway Patrol asking public to lookout for woman wanted on multiple bc wide warrants


22-3005_DOCHERTY (wings)

BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) along with Kelowna and Summerland RCMP are searching for 45-year-old Amy Elaine Docherty.

She is wanted on numerous warrants BC wide which include:

  • Driving while prohibited x 4
  • Obstruct Peace Officer
  • Drive while suspended x 2
  • Theft x 4
  • Breach of probation

Police describe Docherty as:

  • 45-years-old
  • Caucasian female
  • 5’7”
  • 161 pounds
  •  also goes by the name of Amy LOGAN.

Amy is known to frequent Kelowna, Summerland and Beaverdale.

If located, contact your local Police service.
 

 

