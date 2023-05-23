BC Highway Patrol celebrates the 150th anniversary of the RCMP with safety checks & festivities

BC Highway Patrol is celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Tuesday, May 23. From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, BCHP is inviting drivers to celebrate with us at one of the 8 Road Safety Checks that we are planning on highways throughout BC.

Watch for our BCHP officers in their high boots, breeches, and Stetsons as they engage motorists in Road Safety Checks to discuss the need for driving safely as we move into the summer with better weather and driving conditions.

BCHP officers will be inviting motorists to join in our celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the RCMP, says Chief Superintendent Holly Turton. People will have an opportunity to Spin to Win for BCHP swag such as sunglasses, reflective zipper pulls, key light whistle key chains, and more. You can also get a photo with a Mountie in Red Serge or on your own with our BCHP backdrops. And what would a celebration be without refreshments?

BCHP officers will also be on hand to discuss careers in the RCMP if you are thinking about what to do with your future and/or a possible change in career.

At some of the stops, we will also have motorcycles, drones, and other specialty vehicles on display in case you are curious about the BCHP, what we do, and how we do it.

These Road Safety Checks will be conducted on May 23 between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm PDT and will be at the following locations:

South Coast Highway Patrol – 1 Road Safety Check:

Outbound Station, Britannia Beach chain-up area, on Highway 99 Northbound

Kootenay Highway Patrol – 2 Road Safety Checks:

Summit of Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park of Canada – 11:00am to 3:00pm MDT

Yakh Weigh Scales at Kingsgate -- 11:00am to 3:00pm MDT

Central Highway Patrol – 2 Road Safety Checks:

Highway 97C Eastbound at the information booth entering West Kelowna

Highway 5 Southbound at the old tollbooth

Vancouver Island Highway Patrol – 1 Road Safety Check:

Between Highway 19 and Rupert Road at the welcome pullout for traffic headed into Qualicum Beach

Northern Highway Patrol – 2 Road Safety Checks: