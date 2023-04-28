BC Highway patrol release information on HWY 1 crash near Golden

On April 26, 2023, at approximately 3:30pm (PST), officers of Golden RCMP and BC Highway Patrol – Golden responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway # 1, one kilometre inside the West gate of Yoho National Park near Field, British Columbia. Members of BC Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (CARS), BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), BC Coroner’s Service also attended the scene.

Initial investigation has determined that a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling Westbound crossed the centre line of the highway and continued down a steep embankment on the Eastbound side. The passenger, a woman in her 30’s of no fixed address was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. She is not believed to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver, a man in his 50’s from Kelowna, British Columbia, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Hospital by BC Ambulance Service. Next of kin notification is currently pending, and no further details on the identity of the occupants are being released at this time.

BC Highway Patrol – Golden has assumed conduct of the investigation which is still in the very early stages. Driver impairment has not been ruled out as a contributing factor.

Highway # 1 in Yoho National Park was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic during some periods of the investigation and has since fully reopened.

If you may have witnessed or have dash-cam video of the involved vehicle prior to the collision, please contact Cst. Derrick McWilliams of BC Highway Patrol – Golden at 250-344-2221 and refer to file number 2023-1547.