435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
-23°C
BC Highway Patrol seeking help from public to locate Okanagan man wanted on multiple charges


Police lights

The BC Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Johan, Giesbrecht Friesen on outstanding warrants.

Friesen is wanted for the following offences;
-Dangerous driving,
-Driving impaired by alcohol,
-Driving over 80mg,
-Flight from Police,
-Obstruction of Police Officer.

Friesen is described as:

  • Hispanic male
  • 29 years of age.
  • 5”11” 
  • approximately 194 lbs.
  • has a skull tattoo on both right and left arms and
  • is known to wear a distinctive silver skull ring.

Friesen is known to hang around the Okanagan Valley, Enderby, Armstrong and Vernon. If you have information concerning his location or see him, please contact the Police or call 911.

