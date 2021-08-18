BC Hockey League announces plans for 60th Anniversary Season

The BC Hockey League announced plans for their 60th anniversary season, including league-wide retro games and an outdoor All-Star Weekend to be held in Penticton.

The season will be showcased with the All-Star event, taking place at a newly built outdoor rink in downtown Penticton from Friday, January 14th- Sunday, January 16th, along with teams donning retro jerseys and each building hosting a retro night.

“The BCHL’s 60th Anniversary season is setting up to be a unique celebration of the BCHL and everything it means to our communities,” said Graham Fraser, Chairman of the BCHL Board of Governors, “While we take a look back at the past 60 years, this all-star event will also give us the chance to recognize the present and all of the talented young athletes playing in our league. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the city of Penticton for supporting this event. We look forward to hosting everyone in Penticton in January.”

In addition to the All-Star Weekend and retro nights, the league will be producing digital content throughout the season to highlight the BCHL and its achievements, including many aspects that will be creating to encourage fan engagement with a fan-vote for All-Star jerseys as well as a fan-vote to decide the roster for the teams.