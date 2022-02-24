BC Interior Sportsman Show postponed

To all our amazing supporters!

It is with mixed emotions; the BC Interior Sportsman Show has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2022 show. As we continue to navigate through these difficult times, we continue to experience uncertainty due to staff shortages, public health order requirements, travel challenges and supply chain issues and we feel that we would be unable to provide the quality show that both our vendors and attendees have come to expect from the BC Interior Sportsman show team.

We want to take this opportunity to thank both our existing and new vendors, speakers, and sponsors who have expressed their ongoing support and commitment to be a part of the show for next year.

We look forward to bringing you another great show in April of 2023.