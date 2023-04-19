BC Interior Sportsman Show returned to Kelowna: first time in 4 years

After a 4 year hiatus from the pandemic, the BC Interior Sportsman Show made it’s comeback at the Capital News Centre on April 14-16, 2023, and it was a huge success according to the organizers.

The event brought together outdoor enthusiasts, hunting and fishing experts, vendors, and the community, providing a platform to share information, products, and experiences. The BC Int Sportsman Show has been a staple event in Kelowna for many years and after a 4 year hiatus, it was great to have it back. Attendees were excited to see old favorites like hunting and fishing seminars, as well as the opportunity to win some great door prizes like a fishing trip at Corbett Lake and 3 day powerboat rental from Sicamous Houseboats.

“We were thrilled to be able to bring back the BC Interior Sportsman Show after such a challenging few years.”, said event producer, Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown. “We were blown away by the support of the community, and are already planning for an even bigger and better show next year.

The show had over 60 vendors who showcased everything from fishing boats to hunting equipment and camping gear. Attendees had the chance to learn about new products and services, try out equipment, and purchase items at special show prices.

One of the most popular parts of the show were the seminars. Experts in hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation shared their knowledge and experience with eager attendees. There were also demonstrations of fly tying, animal skinning, and elk calling.

The BC Interior Sportsman Show was not only a great opportunity to learn and shop, but it was also a chance to connect with like-minded individuals. The show provided a space for people to network, make new friends, and share their passion for the outdoors.

The event was a huge success, drawing in thousands of people over the three-day period. The BC Interior Sportsman Show is already planning for next year’s show, which promises to be an even bigger and better event.