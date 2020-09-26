BC Liberals commit to free flu vaccines for all British Columbians

In a move to help protect people and save lives, a BC Liberal government will commit to providing free influenza vaccines for all British Columbians.

“COVID-19 cases have been rising in B.C. and flu season is on the way. It’s vital that we do all we can to prevent a flu season from overwhelming our healthcare workers and further endangering immune-compromised British Columbians,” said BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson. “As a trained physician, I know how important it is that we commit to provide annual flu vaccines for free to all British Columbians to help reduce the burden on our medical system and help save lives.”

As British Columbia enters the second wave of the pandemic, our health care system risks being further burdened by increased pressure from ‘lookalike’ COVID-19 symptoms that come with flu season.

“I have advocated for this change for years as British Columbia is one of the only two remaining provinces in Canada where people still have to pay out-of-pocket for flu vaccines,” added BC Liberal candidate Joan Isaacs, running for re-election in Coquitlam-Burke Mountain. “Let’s do all that we can to help protect all British Columbians in these trying times.”