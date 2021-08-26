BC Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards to be Held in Kelowna

On September 8-11, the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society will once again hold the BC Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards at Manteo Resort in Kelowna. As the premier wine judging competition in BC, this event provides the opportunity for all licensed BC wineries to have their best wines judged by a highly esteemed industry panel. Presented by Valley First, TricorBraun and ContainerWorld, the competition recognizes a wide variety of wine styles and had over 740 wines judged in 2020.



“I am thrilled to announce this year’s judging panel”, says Okanagan Wine Festivals Society General Manager, Elan Morris. “Our impressive panel speaks to the veracity of this competition. Everyone involved in the process is excited to see this year’s wine entries--- and of course, which wine will earn the distinction of Wine of the Year”. We want to see every one of our incredible BC wineries have the opportunity to show off their wines. In fact with compliments of the Honorable Janet Austin, all licensed BC wineries may enter 2 wines without charge. Final submission date is September 2, so get your wines in now!”



2021 Judges Announced:

- Alder Yarrow

- Treve Ring

- Gurvinder Bhatia

- Sebastien Le Goff

- Brad Royale

- Emily Walker

- Barbara Philip

- DJ Kearney

- Sid Cross

- Rhys Pender

- Iain Philip

- Matt Landry

- Tim Pawsey

- Mark Filatow

- Geoff Last



In 2020, the highest honor of Wine of the Year went to Upper Bench Winery and Creamery for their 2019 Riesling. Says Morris, “For several years in a year now, we have seen the top honor go to a smaller winery. Every BC winery has the opportunity to shine at this competition. This year already, we have seen a record number of smaller wineries enter their wines. That’s exciting!”



As a veteran judge at the BCLG Wine Awards, Tim Pawsey understands the importance, “With roots in the original Okanagan Wine Festivals judging (dating back over 40 years), the BCLG Awards is the longest-running competition dedicated to rewarding excellence in BC Wines. With one of the broadest and most widely experienced panels, its accolades remain among the most sought after in Canada. Wineries can register their wines at: www.thewinefestivals.com .