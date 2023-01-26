BC Liquor, BC Cannabis Stores raise nearly $950k for food banks

Thanks to the generosity of their customers, BC Liquor (BCL) and BC Cannabis Stores (BCCS) collected $942,168 in support of local food banks during the holiday season.

The fundraising campaign, which ran in stores from Nov. 12 to Dec. 31, 2022, was in support of Food Banks BC, which supports more than 106 food banks throughout the province. All funds collected by BCL and BCCS on behalf of Food Banks BC are given to the food bank in the community where the funds are raised.

"The past few years have been particularly challenging for people in B.C., as we continue to face the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, extreme weather incidents, and increases in the cost of living," said Blain Lawson, general manager and CEO, BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB). "Our customers continue to show tremendous commitment to supporting those in need, particularly when it comes to supporting people within their own communities. We are incredibly thankful to our customers and our employees for their generosity in supporting this very worthy cause."

Together, BCL and BCCS have raised more than $3.4 million for Food Banks BC and its member food banks since April 2020 when their partnership began.

"As British Columbians turn to food banks in record numbers, Food Banks BC could not be more grateful for our partnership with BCL and BCCS," said Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director, Food Banks BC. "The generous support of their customers plays an important role in relieving some of the strain felt by food banks throughout the province. We are deeply grateful for this outstanding donation and the impact these funds will have. This support is needed now more than ever before and on behalf of our 106 member food banks, thank you."

BCL customers also continued to spread the holiday spirit by supporting the annual Share-a-Bear campaign. Throughout the holiday period, customers were invited to buy a pair of stuffed bears for $16, one to take home and a twin to be donated to a charity in the community. This year's campaign enabled BCL to donate 16,151 bears to shelters, hospitals and other charities throughout the province. Share-a-Bear will continue to be available for customers to purchase at BCL stores until mid-February.

The LDB contributes over $1 billion annually to the Province of British Columbia. The contribution helps provide financial support for vital public services, including health care and education.