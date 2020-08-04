BC Major Crime arrests woman now charged in homicide in North Okanagan

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has arrested a woman in conjunction with the homicide of an individual inside a home near Round Lake in the North Okanagan.

Click here to view the original news release (July 31, 2020)

59-year-old Lynda Saundry has been formally charged with the first degree murder of 55-year-old Barry Jones from the North Okanagan. She was remanded to appear in Vernon Law Courts on August 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.



The investigation has progressed to a point where the BC Prosecution Service has approved a charge of first degree murder against Ms. Saundry. The accused and the victim were known to one another and our major crime investigators are now focussing on preparing for the judicial process, stated the BC RCMP Major Crimes Operations Officer, Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon.

North Okanagan Rural RCMP continue to support both the Jones’ family and his community.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.