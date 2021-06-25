BC marks full week with fewer than 100 daily cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 77.6% of all adults in B.C. and 76.2% of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 26.9% of all adults in B.C. and 25.2% of those 12 and older have received their second dose. In total, 4,703,549 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 1,167,117 of which are second doses.

"There have been 72 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 147,418 cases in British Columbia.

"Of the new cases, 24 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 29 are in the Fraser Health region, four are in the Island Health region, 13 are in the Interior Health region and two are in the Northern Health region.

"There are currently 1,096 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. A further 144,554 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 108 individuals are currently hospitalized, 37 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"There has been one new health-care outbreak at Laurel Place (Fraser Health).

"There have been two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,749 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"This weekend, with the anticipated extreme hot weather throughout the province, we remind everyone in British Columbia to stay cool and hydrated - whether you will be going to a vaccine clinic or spending time with friends and family outside.

"Our mass clinics are indoors, and many pop-up clinics have moved to cooler, indoor locations. If you have a vaccine appointment at a pop-up clinic or are planning to drop in, check the location before you go, wear a hat and sunscreen, and bring water.

"Just as we have taken care of our neighbours, seniors and Elders during the COVID-19 pandemic, they may also need some assistance this weekend. Let's continue to support each other with kindness and compassion, and help our friends and family get their vaccines safely."