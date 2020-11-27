BC Moms Plan Sick Out Protesting COVID Safety in Schools

Tuesday, December 1st is the first Sick Out.

Langley mom and co-organizer Miranda Tracy says they're encouraging parents who are able to keep their kids home from school to protest COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Every school that has a 10% decrease in attendance for one day has to report it to the district. Our hope is that as many schools as possible in all districts across BC have a minimum of 10%."

Tracy says the goal is to get the province to take notice that parents don't feel schools are safe, and she hopes to see masks made mandatory in schools.

"We do know that masks have been mandated in public spaces across BC, but then Bonnie Henry went on to say that schools are not public. Well, they are called public schools, so if they're not public what are they?"

Tracy added that improving online learning options would also help in creating safer schools.

Find more details on their Facebook page: BC Student SICK OUT.