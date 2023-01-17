BC Municipal Affairs Minister visits District of Summerland

On behalf of Council, Mayor Doug Holmes and Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer hosted

Municipal Affairs Minister Anne Kang on a visit to the community on January 16, 2023. Following a lunch

meeting, the Minister was taken on tour of downtown Summerland that included a first-hand look at

the condition of the aging Aquatics Centre.

Key issues discussed included plans to hold a referendum for a new recreation centre and efforts to see

a long-term solution for the delivery of primary care within the community. The Minister was thanked

for making time to visit the community so early in her tenure; a welcome gesture considering how the

busy schedules of Ministers have historically kept them close to Victoria to meet their legislative

obligations.

Other topics of discussion focused on Council’s recently adopted strategic priorities, including aging

water and road infrastructure, the need to maintain services within the community in an era of

centralization, and affordable housing. The Minister highlighted the need for partnership and

highlighted the Province’s commitment to four key areas: attainable and affordable housing, safter

communities, improved health care, and a sustainable, clean, secure, and fair economy.

“We appreciate the partnership approach the Province is demonstrating, and we are committed to

working together to ensure a sustainable, vibrant, and healthy Summerland,” said Mayor Doug Holmes.

“Our citizens expect their governments to collaborate, and today was a great example of that.”