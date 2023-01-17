BC Municipal Affairs Minister visits District of Summerland
On behalf of Council, Mayor Doug Holmes and Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer hosted
Municipal Affairs Minister Anne Kang on a visit to the community on January 16, 2023. Following a lunch
meeting, the Minister was taken on tour of downtown Summerland that included a first-hand look at
the condition of the aging Aquatics Centre.
Key issues discussed included plans to hold a referendum for a new recreation centre and efforts to see
a long-term solution for the delivery of primary care within the community. The Minister was thanked
for making time to visit the community so early in her tenure; a welcome gesture considering how the
busy schedules of Ministers have historically kept them close to Victoria to meet their legislative
obligations.
Other topics of discussion focused on Council’s recently adopted strategic priorities, including aging
water and road infrastructure, the need to maintain services within the community in an era of
centralization, and affordable housing. The Minister highlighted the need for partnership and
highlighted the Province’s commitment to four key areas: attainable and affordable housing, safter
communities, improved health care, and a sustainable, clean, secure, and fair economy.
“We appreciate the partnership approach the Province is demonstrating, and we are committed to
working together to ensure a sustainable, vibrant, and healthy Summerland,” said Mayor Doug Holmes.
“Our citizens expect their governments to collaborate, and today was a great example of that.”