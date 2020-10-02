BC NDP fills out Kelowna slate

The BC NDP filled out its Kelowna slate with the announcement of candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country and Kelowna-Mission.



Krystal Smith will contest the election in Kelowna-Mission while Justin Kulik will be the candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country. They join Spring Hawes, who is the BC NDP candidate in Kelowna-West.



“The BC NDP government has been working hard to make life better for everyone, not just the people at the top,” said Kulik. “It’s important that we keep BC moving forward under a John Horgan government.”



Kulik, a UBC student and Centennial Scholar has never allowed his youth to get in the way of countless political activities, from working as a volunteer coordinator for Fair Vote Canada, to spearheading a petition to end food waste from supermarkets, and running as the 2019 Federal NDP Candidate for Kelowna—Lake Country last year. He is ready to focus on the issues that directly impact people’s lives and looks forward to working hard to serve them.



Smith, a long-time progressive organizer who was born in Kelowna and attended university at the University of BC-Okanagan, where she led the student union and served on UBC’s Board of Governors. She currently works for the Ministry of Citizen’s Services.



“Andrew Wilkinson and the BC Liberals have made it perfectly clear that their priority is the people at the top,” said Smith. “John Horgan and the BC NDP team are making sure that the benefits of a recovering economy go to everyone.”