iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-4°C
Instagram

BC NDP Majority Government Declared

BC Elections Forum

It will be a couple weeks before we get any official results in the provincial election, but BC NDP are expected to take a majority of the seats when all votes are counted. 

In local ridings Norm Letnick has been declared re-elected in Kelowna-Lake Country, Ben Stewart has won again in Kelowna-West riding, and Renee Merrifield has been declared winner for Kelowna-Mission. 

Regionally, NDP Roly Russell took the Boundary Similkameen riding from the Liberals, Greg Kyllo has been re-elected in the Shuswap riding, and Doug Clovechok is declared winner on Columbia River- Revelstoke. 

Numbers are close in Penticton and Vernon-Monashee ridings. 

Liberal Eric Foster holds a slight lead currently in Vernon-Monsashee over NDP Harwinder Sandhu, while incumbant Dan Ashton has a comfortable lead over NDP Toni Boot in Penticton. 

The leaders of each of the three main political parties have all been declared in their respective riding. 

Just under half a million mail-in ballots have to be counted, causing delays in official results. 

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175