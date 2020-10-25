BC NDP Majority Government Declared

It will be a couple weeks before we get any official results in the provincial election, but BC NDP are expected to take a majority of the seats when all votes are counted.

In local ridings Norm Letnick has been declared re-elected in Kelowna-Lake Country, Ben Stewart has won again in Kelowna-West riding, and Renee Merrifield has been declared winner for Kelowna-Mission.

Regionally, NDP Roly Russell took the Boundary Similkameen riding from the Liberals, Greg Kyllo has been re-elected in the Shuswap riding, and Doug Clovechok is declared winner on Columbia River- Revelstoke.

Numbers are close in Penticton and Vernon-Monashee ridings.

Liberal Eric Foster holds a slight lead currently in Vernon-Monsashee over NDP Harwinder Sandhu, while incumbant Dan Ashton has a comfortable lead over NDP Toni Boot in Penticton.

The leaders of each of the three main political parties have all been declared in their respective riding.

Just under half a million mail-in ballots have to be counted, causing delays in official results.