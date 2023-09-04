BC Place attendance record broken

More than 65,000 fans showed up to English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s concert in Vancouver on Saturday, breaking the record for most attendees in history at BC Place.

The stadium’s previous record was set in 2009 by Irish rock band U2, when 63,802 fans attended. Sheeran surpassed that number by 1,259, setting a new all-time high at 65,061 people.

It’s a record music giants Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Elton John didn’t beat when they played at BC Place in 2015, 2019 and 2022, respectively.

According to BC Place’s website, the stadium’s seating capacity is 54,500, which means the remaining 10,500 attendees at Sheeran’s show would have been floor ticket holders. His concert featured a circular stage in the middle of the stadium, leaving plenty of room for fans to pack the floor. U2’s 2009 show had a similar setup.

General Manager Chris May called the milestone—which happened during the stadium’s 40th anniversary year—“humbling and inspiring” in a news release.

"Congratulations to Ed Sheeran on his remarkable achievement,” he said. “The energy and excitement radiating from the crowd were nothing short of electric It’s our mission at the stadium to bring people together for unforgettable moments, and on this particular occasion, over 65,000 individuals came together to etch their mark in BC Place history.”

Tourism minister Lana Popham said the performance showcased “Vancouver’s welcoming spirit,” adding that the city is “grateful for artists like Ed Sheeran who contribute to our city's vibrant cultural landscape and create memorable experiences for both locals and visitors.”

It remains to be seen if Sheeran’s record will be broken in the coming months, when Beyoncé, Coldplay and Guns N’ Roses make stops at BC Place.