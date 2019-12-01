BC Police Begin Roadside Sobriety Checks

Police across B.C are launching their annual holiday CounterAttack today.

For the month of December, there will be an increase in police presence who will be conducting routine road stops to check for impaired drivers.

ICBC Road Safety and Community Coordinator Ingrid Brakop said there's usually an increase in impaired driving related collisions during the holiday season.

“Tis the season to be jolly! So, I think there's definitely more parties and festivities occurring around the Christmas season and we know that in the southern interior specifically, there are 23 individuals that are killed as a result of impaired driving crashes, each year.”

With so many options for travel, Brakop believes impaired driving is a 100 percent preventable catastrophe.

“So that can mean appointing a designated driver, friends family, having your kids pick you up from the party or having your neighbour on standby to collect you. Taking the bus, taking a cab and in certain locations across the province there's also Operation Red Nose, which is a volunteer service that gets individuals home safely,” said Brakop.

Although ICBC’s Operation Red Nose does not operate in Kelowna, other organizations like MADD Central Okanagan and Designated Driver Dads do.

Sobriety checks will be strategically placed at various times and locations.

Not only is it illegal to drive under the influence, Brakop said a combination of things increase the risk of collisions around the holiday season.

“Winter time obviously is an awkward time to be driving on our highways but you can make sure that you have the appropriate winter attire, that you drive according to conditions and of course, if you’re planning on going to a Christmas party or just having a cocktail after work, make sure that you plan a safe ride home.”

On average across the province, 68 people lose their life as a result of impaired driving each year.