BC political party leaders in televised debate: October 13th

debate

As BC voters prepare to head to the polls October 24th, the British Columbia Broadcast Consortium, of which Bell Media is a member, will present a debate to air on TV, radio and digital platforms. 

The 90-minute televised debate will take place Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm and will feature three party leaders:

  • BC NDP leader John Horgan
  • BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson
  • BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau

The conversation will be moderated by Shachi Kurl, President of the non-profit Angus Reid Institute.  There will be direct questions to the candidates about current issues in BC and the opportunity for head to head debate between the individual party leaders.

