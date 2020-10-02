BC political party leaders in televised debate: October 13th

As BC voters prepare to head to the polls October 24th, the British Columbia Broadcast Consortium, of which Bell Media is a member, will present a debate to air on TV, radio and digital platforms.

The 90-minute televised debate will take place Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm and will feature three party leaders:

BC NDP leader John Horgan

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson

BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau

The conversation will be moderated by Shachi Kurl, President of the non-profit Angus Reid Institute. There will be direct questions to the candidates about current issues in BC and the opportunity for head to head debate between the individual party leaders.