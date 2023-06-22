BC Prosecution Service approves charges against Okanagan RCMP officer

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced today that two Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) charges have been approved against a BC Highway Patrol RCMP officer following a motor vehicle accident that occurred on July 10, 2022, in Okanagan Falls.

An Information charging Cst. Ian Wetzel-Eden with failing to stop at a stop sign contrary to section 186 of the MVA and driving without due care and attention contrary to section 144(1)(a) of the MVA was sworn on June 22, 2023, under Penticton Provincial Court file # 50126-1. The first appearance on this matter is scheduled for July 19, 2023, in Penticton Provincial Court.

The charges were approved by an experienced Crown Counsel who has no prior or current connection with the officer. The charge assessment guidelines applied by Crown Counsel in reviewing all Reports to Crown Counsel are established in the BC Prosecution Service Crown Counsel Policy Manual and are available online at:

www.gov.bc.ca/charge-assessment-guidelines

BCPS guidelines for assessing allegations against Peace Officers are also established in policy and are available at:

www.gov.bc.ca/allegations-against-peace-officers

As these matters are now before the court, the BCPS will not be releasing any additional information or commenting further at this time.