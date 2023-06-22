BC RCMP notifies IIO BC of incident in Penticton

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigation Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Penticton which has resulted in one man being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On June 20, 2023, at 3:38 a.m., the Penticton RCMP received a complaint of suspicious vehicles and people in the 100 block of Brooks Place.

Attending Officers located the two suspects and their vehicles, but both vehicles reportedly fled. Officers later observed the vehicles near Killarney Avenue and Forestbrook Drive before they reportedly fled again. Officers followed and one vehicle was involved in a single vehicle collision on Penticton Avenue near Government Street.

The male driver was found at the crash scene suffering from serious injuries. He was subsequently transported to hospital.

No one else was involved in the collision and there were no other reported injuries.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Penticton RCMP is conducting a concurrent investigation into the initial complaint and subsequent collision.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC.