BC reaches agreement with the Federal Government on healthcare funding

Premier David Eby; Adrian Dix, Minister of Health; and Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, have issued the following statement about the bilateral agreement in principle with the Government of Canada:

"Today, the Government of Canada and British Columbia announced an agreement in principle to improve health-care services across B.C. through $3.3 billion over 10 years of new bilateral funding focusing on shared health-care priorities, and $273 million through the immediate, one-time Canada Health Transfer top-up to address urgent needs, especially in emergency rooms and pediatric hospitals, as well as long wait times for surgeries.

"After months of negotiations, we welcome this positive step by the federal government, which will assist the significant actions already underway to improve health-care services in B.C., including improving access to cancer care, primary care, seniors care, acute care and mental-health and substance-use services for British Columbians.

"The agreement in principle supports shared health-care priorities such as expanding access to primary health care including in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities; reducing waitlists; supporting our health-care workers; improving access to quality mental health and substance use services; and modernizing health systems with health data and digital tools.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Canada on furthering B.C.'s health-care priorities and building a health-care system that people can count on."

