BC recorded 992 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths over the last two days

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the total includes 519 cases recorded from Wednesday to Thursday and another 473 recorded from Thursday to Friday. The province did not issue a pandemic update on Remembrance Day.

263 new cases and two deaths in Interior Health.

The latest numbers bring B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for new cases back below 500, to 498 cases per day. The rolling seven-day average for daily deaths is up to eight.

According to the BCCDC's COVID-19 Dashboard, there are currently 4,265 active cases of the coronavirus in the province.

Of those, 384 people are currently hospitalized with the disease, and 124 of them are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 211,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 2,257 confirmed deaths, according to the BCCDC.

- with files from CTV -