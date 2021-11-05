BC reports 549 cases of COVID-19, one death in the past 24 hours

Press release:

As of Friday, November 5, 2021, 90.2% (4,179,061) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.7% (3,973,745) have received their second dose.

In addition, 90.6% (3,917,869) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 86.3% (3,733,309) have received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 549 new cases of COVID-19, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 208,265 cases in the province.

There are 4,483 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 201,267 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 441 individuals are in hospital and 129 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new/active cases include 110 in Interior Health, with 686 total active cases.

In the past 24 hours, one new death (Northern Health) has been reported, for an overall total of 2,201.

For COVID-19 exposure events, updates and information, visit:

* BCCDC: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/public-exposures

* Interior Health: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/public-exposures/